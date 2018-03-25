FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Alle-Kiski high school notebook: Cager Classic will have scorers galore

 
Share

The Cager Classic has featured a number of top players throughout its 22-year history, and the latest edition will include 2,000-point scorers and Division I recruits, including the top boys recruit in the WPIAL.

Mars senior Robby Carmody, a Notre Dame recruit, will lead the West boys team in the annual All-Star game, set for March 24 at Highlands.

Seniors from schools in portions of Allegheny, Butler and Westmoreland counties again will participate in the two-day Cager Classic, which includes a skills competition March 23 before the girls-boys doubleheader March 24.

Other news
Matvei Michkov adjust his Philadelphia Flyers hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
First base umpire Ron Kulpa ejects New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Carmody, who led Mars to the WPIAL Class 5A championship last weekend, averaged 24 points during the regular season and surpassed 2,000 career points in January. The East roster, meanwhile, includes a trio of players from host Highlands, a WPIAL Class 5A semifinalist: Shawn Erceg, Romello Freeman and Christian Tanilli.

Rob Carmody, the Mars coach and Robby’s father, will coach the West boys team, and Valley’s Mark Faulx will coach the East boys.

The girls game will feature a pair of Division I recruits against a 2,000-point scorer.

Mars’ Lauren Wasylson, a Xavier recruit, and Hampton’s Laryn Edwards, a Loyola (Md.) recruit, will lead the West girls team against the East team, which includes Leechburg’s Mikayla Lovelace, a 2,000-point career scorer and IUP recruit.

Mars coach Dana Petruska will coach the West girls, and Valley’s Jason Kerr will coach the East girls.

The full rosters are:

• East girls: Mallory Shick, Kiski Area; Kenzie Lasher, Armstrong; Olivia Fusaro, West Shamokin; Anna Walkowiak, Valley; Brittany Robilio, Leechburg; Cam Davies, Leechburg; Renee Cebula, Highlands; Brittany Dunn, Burrell; Mikayla Lovelace, Leechburg; Megan Ost, Apollo-Ridge.

• West girls: Alex Jones, St. Joseph; Laryn Edwards, Hampton; Asti Brestensky, Freeport; Lauren Wasylson, Freeport; Ali Collins, Hampton; Kathleen Marsili, Springdale; Chloe Kurpakus, St. Joseph; Nichole Sommers, Mars; Emily Fraser, Knoch; Casey Kretzer, Knoch; Jenna Manke, Freeport; Emily Mischen, Deer Lakes.

• East boys: Drew Orlosky, West Shamokin; Romello Freeman, Highlands; Christian Tanilli, Highlands; Dru Stokes, Valley; Christian Hack, Leechburg; Shawn Erceg, Highlands; Kyle Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge; Dorian Rodriguez, Riverview; Alex Ward, Valley; Nate Baillie, Armstrong; Donovan Russell, Burrell.

• West boys: Robby Carmody, Mars; Adam Bittner, Hampton; Ben Beale, Freeport; Cade Hetzler, Mars; Ben Lucas, Knoch; Marc Vrane, Deer Lakes; Isaiah Malloy, Cheswick Christian; Damon Shiring, Freeport; Luke Morrissey, Mars; Gabe Szep, St. Joseph.

Hall call for Como

Former Burrell wrestler and coach Chris Como will be inducted into the Pennsylvania Wrestling Hall of Fame on April 8.

Como led Burrell to the only PIAA Class AA championship in school history in 2008, earning state coach of the year honors. He also won WPIAL titles in 2004 and from 2007-09 before stepping down. He remains on the Burrell staff as an assistant.

As a wrestler, Como finished fourth in the WPIAL in 1988 and second in 1989 before becoming an All-American at Pitt-Johnstown. He was a UPJ assistant in 1996, when the Mountain Cats won the WPIAL title, and joined Burrell’s coaching staff for the 1996-97 season, when the Bucs won their first WPIAL title. He also helped found the Mat Factory, a Lower Burrell wrestling club.

‘Big’ achievements

Highlands came into the season with a mostly unsung lineup after graduating a big core of seniors, but those have some recognition now.

Five Highlands players earned first- or second-team all-section honors in Section 3-5A after the Golden Rams earned a share of the section title.

Sophomore Johnny Crise and Erceg made the first team, and sophomore Luke Cochran, Freeman and Tanilli made the second team. Coach Tyler Stoczynski was co-coach of the year along with Franklin Regional’s Steve Scorpion.

Kiski Area junior Ryne Wallace was named to the second team in Section 3-5A.

Other all-section players from Class 5A and 6A, known as the “Big 56,” include:

• Kiski Area sophomore Harley Holloway became the Cavaliers’ first first-team all-section player since Maddie Antone, getting the honor for Section 4-5A, and junior Violeta Kenzevich and sophomore Hannah Potter made the honorable-mention team. Plum freshman Kennedie Montue made the second team.

• After placing second in Section 3-6A, the Fox Chapel boys placed seniors Carson Cohen and Dom McGriff on the first team, and junior Ben Kelly made the second team. Plum junior Lamar Whiting joined Kelly on the second team.

• Fox Chapel senior Claudia Guerrieri made the Section 2-6A second team, and senior Sarah Sheerer made honorable mention.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.