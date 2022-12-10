Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 67, Centralia 62
Annie Wright 81, Charles Wright Academy 38
Arlington 65, Snohomish 32
Ballard 51, Chief Sealth 47
Bellevue 71, Lake Washington 49
Capital 73, Peninsula 56
Castle Rock 66, Wahkiakum 57
Cheney 58, North Central 49
Cle Elum/Roslyn 71, River View 24
Clover Park 78, Fife 49
Columbia (Burbank) 80, College Place 38
Columbia River 71, Fort Vancouver 34
Crescent 33, Concordia Christian 31
Davenport 49, North Central 31
East Valley (Yakima) 66, Wapato 37
Eastside Prep 71, Granite Falls 34
Enumclaw 57, Steilacoom 40
Ephrata 50, Wahluke 46
Everett 72, Cedarcrest 69
Foss 59, Franklin Pierce 54
Foster 88, Evergreen (Seattle) 56
Gig Harbor 80, River Ridge 14
Gonzaga Prep 58, Ferris 47
Grandview 76, Naches Valley 58
Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 59, Evergreen Lutheran 48
Heritage 62, Evergreen (Vancouver) 59
Hockinson 57, Hudson’s Bay 55
Ingraham 47, Franklin 44
Interlake 67, Juanita 59
Kelso 57, Emerald Ridge 42
Kennewick 83, Hanford 47
King’s 57, Overlake School 44
La Salle 66, Cashmere 41
Lakeside (Seattle) 49, Cleveland 36
Lynden Christian 84, Sedro-Woolley 54
Manson 56, Pateros 32
Mark Morris 73, Ridgefield 69
Marysville-Getchell 78, Mountlake Terrace 67
Mead 68, Central Valley 60
Medical Lake 48, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 41
Mercer Island 68, Hazen 25
Monroe 67, Lynnwood 47
Moses Lake 58, Ellensburg 56
Mountain View 62, King’s Way Christian School 45
Mt. Spokane 66, Lewis and Clark 42
Newport-Bellevue 76, Eastlake 43
North Kitsap 66, Bainbridge 43
North Thurston 92, Central Kitsap 70
Northwest Christian (Lacey) 57, Wishkah Valley 11
Oakesdale 72, Colton 36
Oakville 67, Quilcene 45
Pomeroy 55, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 54
Prosser 56, Sunnyside 49
Quincy 73, Omak 59
Richland 66, Davis 59
Sammamish 89, Highline 59
Shorecrest 75, Archbishop Murphy 49
Shorewood 44, Meadowdale 42
Spanaway Lake 69, Bonney Lake 58
St. George’s 69, Jenkins Jr/Sr High (Chewelah) 42
Stadium 66, Lakes 48
Sultan 63, South Whidbey 41
The Northwest 44, Bear Creek School 36
Tonasket 79, Waterville-Mansfield 38
University 82, Ridgeline 64
Washington School For The Deaf 64, Colorado Deaf and Blind School, Colo. 18
West Seattle 75, Blanchet 68
West Valley (Spokane) 80, Riverside 37
West Valley (Yakima) 57, Wenatchee 35
Zillah 61, Selah 53
Grant Tournament=
Renton 85, Centennial, Ore. 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cusick vs. Northport, ccd.
Kent Meridian vs. Liberty, ccd.
Kentwood vs. Skyview, ppd. to Jan 14th.
Montesano vs. Columbia (White Salmon), ccd.
Sunnyside Christian vs. Prescott, ppd.
Warden vs. Highland, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/