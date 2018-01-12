Knights of Columbus will host annual free throw contest Jan. 28

Polish up your hoops game, kids.

The Knights of Columbus Manordale Valley Council 4226 will hold its annual free throw contest Jan. 28 at Mother of Sorrows School in Murrysville.

The competition is open to boys and girls ages 9 to 14, and children do not need to be basketball players to compete.

The Manordale Valley chapter has been hosting the contest for more than two decades, according to member Lee Clark.

Registration forms will be available in the gym. Proper gym shoes must be worn and participants must show proof of age to compete.

Each participant will have 15 free throw attempts, with winners announced in each age group. Those winners will move on to regional and potentially state competition.

It will start at 1:30 p.m. at the school, 3264 Evergreen Drive in Murrysville.

For more, call Clark at 724-325-4220.

