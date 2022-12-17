Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.C. Flora 50, Lower Richland 34
Aiken 68, Manning 51
Asheville School, N.C. 60, Legion Collegiate 30
Baptist Hill 68, St. John’s 38
Beaufort 58, Colleton County 48
Ben Lippen 80, Northside Christian 52
Bishop England 51, Philip Simmons 49
Blackville-Hilda 57, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 41
Bridges 53, May River 46
Brookland-Cayce 59, Airport 53
Calhoun Academy 63, Orangeburg Prep 37
Calhoun County 92, Wagener-Salley 68
Carolina Forest 66, Cane Bay 64
Cathedral Academy 65, Palmetto Christian Academy 58
Charleston Charter 65, Military Magnet Academy 62
Chester 48, Fairfield Central 44
Clinton 76, Greenwood 57
Cross 54, Lowcountry Leadership 45
D.W. Daniel 87, Palmetto 54
Denmark-Olar 61, Ridge Spring-Monetta 13
Dillon 61, Marlboro County 51
Dorman 61, Oak Hill Academy, Va. 54
First Baptist 72, Fort Dorchester 59
Florence Christian 71, Dillon Christian 58
Fort Mill 48, River Bluff 37
Fox Creek 60, Gilbert 46
Greer 66, Westside 63
Hannah-Pamplico 68, East Clarendon 31
Heathwood Hall 40, Eau Claire 38
Hillcrest 64, Eastside 59
Irmo 66, Dutch Fork 49
Johnsonville 63, Lamar 37
King’s Academy 45, Clarendon Hall Academy 31
Lake City 68, Kingstree 59
Landrum 66, High Point Academy 61
Laurens 73, Woodruff 49
Loris 75, Green Sea Floyds 26
McCormick 73, Ninety Six 49
Midland Valley 53, Strom Thurmond 49, OT
Nation Ford 58, Catawba Ridge 57
North 80, Williston-Elko 59
North Central 67, York Prep 46
Pendleton 61, Wren 39
Pinewood Prep 66, R.B. Stall 57
Porter-Gaud 60, Lucy G. Beckham 51
Riverside 46, Gaffney 43
Rock Hill 61, Northwestern 43
Savannah Country Day, Ga. 41, Hilton Head Christian Academy 39
Socastee 69, North Myrtle Beach 58
South Aiken 64, Richmond Academy, Ga. 47
South Charlotte, N.C. 71, Comenius 69
St. James 46, Waccamaw 31
T.L. Hanna 68, Powdersville 61
Union County 74, Newberry 49
W.J. Keenan 61, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 53
Ware Shoals 70, Greenwood Christian 59
West Florence 40, Dreher 29
White Knoll 61, Stratford 54
Wilson 51, Christ Church Episcopal 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/