Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.C. Flora 50, Lower Richland 34

Aiken 68, Manning 51

Asheville School, N.C. 60, Legion Collegiate 30

Baptist Hill 68, St. John’s 38

Beaufort 58, Colleton County 48

Ben Lippen 80, Northside Christian 52

Bishop England 51, Philip Simmons 49

Blackville-Hilda 57, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 41

Bridges 53, May River 46

Brookland-Cayce 59, Airport 53

Calhoun Academy 63, Orangeburg Prep 37

Calhoun County 92, Wagener-Salley 68

Carolina Forest 66, Cane Bay 64

Cathedral Academy 65, Palmetto Christian Academy 58

Charleston Charter 65, Military Magnet Academy 62

Chester 48, Fairfield Central 44

Clinton 76, Greenwood 57

Cross 54, Lowcountry Leadership 45

D.W. Daniel 87, Palmetto 54

Denmark-Olar 61, Ridge Spring-Monetta 13

Dillon 61, Marlboro County 51

Dorman 61, Oak Hill Academy, Va. 54

First Baptist 72, Fort Dorchester 59

Florence Christian 71, Dillon Christian 58

Fort Mill 48, River Bluff 37

Fox Creek 60, Gilbert 46

Greer 66, Westside 63

Hannah-Pamplico 68, East Clarendon 31

Heathwood Hall 40, Eau Claire 38

Hillcrest 64, Eastside 59

Irmo 66, Dutch Fork 49

Johnsonville 63, Lamar 37

King’s Academy 45, Clarendon Hall Academy 31

Lake City 68, Kingstree 59

Landrum 66, High Point Academy 61

Laurens 73, Woodruff 49

Loris 75, Green Sea Floyds 26

    • McCormick 73, Ninety Six 49

    Midland Valley 53, Strom Thurmond 49, OT

    Nation Ford 58, Catawba Ridge 57

    North 80, Williston-Elko 59

    North Central 67, York Prep 46

    Pendleton 61, Wren 39

    Pinewood Prep 66, R.B. Stall 57

    Porter-Gaud 60, Lucy G. Beckham 51

    Riverside 46, Gaffney 43

    Rock Hill 61, Northwestern 43

    Savannah Country Day, Ga. 41, Hilton Head Christian Academy 39

    Socastee 69, North Myrtle Beach 58

    South Aiken 64, Richmond Academy, Ga. 47

    South Charlotte, N.C. 71, Comenius 69

    St. James 46, Waccamaw 31

    T.L. Hanna 68, Powdersville 61

    Union County 74, Newberry 49

    W.J. Keenan 61, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 53

    Ware Shoals 70, Greenwood Christian 59

    West Florence 40, Dreher 29

    White Knoll 61, Stratford 54

    Wilson 51, Christ Church Episcopal 46

    ___

