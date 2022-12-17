Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ben Lomond 63, Tooele 23
Brighton 64, Farmington 44
Delta 57, Providence Hall 35
Dixie 42, Moapa Valley, Nev. 32
Highland 60, Salem Hills 53
Intermountain Christian 49, Rowland Hall 36
Manila 41, Tintic 18
Morgan 68, Skyline 35
Olympus 52, Maple Mountain 30
Rich County 54, Wendover 40
Ridgeline 76, Corner Canyon 58
Snow Canyon 66, Spanish Fork 47
Syracuse 56, Box Elder 40
Timpview 54, Cedar City 23
Beetdigger Classic=
Copper Hills 56, Viewmont 51
Fremont 53, Pleasant Grove 34
Mountain Ridge 47, Wasatch 41
Springville 47, Westlake 37
Central Utah Boys Preview=
Murray 51, Kearns 28
Central Utah Girls Preview=
Beaver 50, Union 24
Canyon View 49, Millard 44
Carbon 57, Ogden 22
Juab 38, Juan Diego Catholic 29
Kanab 57, North Summit 33
North Sevier 50, Enterprise 28
Richfield 61, Layton Christian Academy 50
South Sevier 50, Duchesne 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/