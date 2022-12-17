AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ben Lomond 63, Tooele 23

Brighton 64, Farmington 44

Delta 57, Providence Hall 35

Dixie 42, Moapa Valley, Nev. 32

Highland 60, Salem Hills 53

Intermountain Christian 49, Rowland Hall 36

Manila 41, Tintic 18

Morgan 68, Skyline 35

Olympus 52, Maple Mountain 30

Rich County 54, Wendover 40

Ridgeline 76, Corner Canyon 58

Snow Canyon 66, Spanish Fork 47

Syracuse 56, Box Elder 40

Timpview 54, Cedar City 23

Beetdigger Classic=

Copper Hills 56, Viewmont 51

Fremont 53, Pleasant Grove 34

Mountain Ridge 47, Wasatch 41

Springville 47, Westlake 37

Central Utah Boys Preview=

Murray 51, Kearns 28

Central Utah Girls Preview=

Beaver 50, Union 24

Canyon View 49, Millard 44

Carbon 57, Ogden 22

Juab 38, Juan Diego Catholic 29

Kanab 57, North Summit 33

North Sevier 50, Enterprise 28

Richfield 61, Layton Christian Academy 50

South Sevier 50, Duchesne 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

