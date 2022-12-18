Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland 58, North Medford 44
Cascade 78, Central 57
Central Linn 72, Weston-McEwen 58
Cottage Grove 63, Rochester, Wash. 55
Culver 64, Gilchrist 32
Dallas 56, Elma, Wash. 53
Horizon Christian Hood River 52, Dufur 40
Imbler 48, Four Rivers Community School 34
Ione/Arlington 62, Sherman 53
Junction City 59, Hidden Valley 34
Madras 61, Montesano, Wash. 29
Mannahouse Christian 65, Willamette Valley Christian 35
Marshfield 52, Mazama 34
Modesto Christian, Calif. 77, Canby 40
Mountain View 73, Roseburg 57
Nixyaawii 81, Stanfield 55
North Eugene 69, Caldera 44
Payette, Idaho 63, Vale 53
Pilot Rock 71, Elgin 34
Plano John Paul II, Texas 99, Gresham 93
Pocatello, Idaho 72, Baker 52
Prairie City 67, Faith Bible 36
Prospect 53, Riddle 42
Redmond 59, Crook County 46
Reynolds 58, Aloha 24
Seaside 53, Astoria 32
South Wasco County 61, Heppner 47
Summit 57, McNary 38
Triangle Lake 51, Camas Valley 36
Wilsonville 51, Silverton 42
Hardwood Invite=
Davis, Wash. 67, South Medford 39
Roosevelt 84, Roosevelt, Wash. 38
Skyline, Wash. 70, Benson 53
Iolani Classic=
Lake Oswego 89, Baldwin, Hawaii 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/