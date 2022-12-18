AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland 58, North Medford 44

Cascade 78, Central 57

Central Linn 72, Weston-McEwen 58

Cottage Grove 63, Rochester, Wash. 55

Culver 64, Gilchrist 32

Dallas 56, Elma, Wash. 53

Horizon Christian Hood River 52, Dufur 40

Imbler 48, Four Rivers Community School 34

Ione/Arlington 62, Sherman 53

Junction City 59, Hidden Valley 34

Madras 61, Montesano, Wash. 29

Mannahouse Christian 65, Willamette Valley Christian 35

Marshfield 52, Mazama 34

Modesto Christian, Calif. 77, Canby 40

Mountain View 73, Roseburg 57

Nixyaawii 81, Stanfield 55

North Eugene 69, Caldera 44

Payette, Idaho 63, Vale 53

Pilot Rock 71, Elgin 34

Plano John Paul II, Texas 99, Gresham 93

Pocatello, Idaho 72, Baker 52

Prairie City 67, Faith Bible 36

Prospect 53, Riddle 42

Redmond 59, Crook County 46

Reynolds 58, Aloha 24

Seaside 53, Astoria 32

South Wasco County 61, Heppner 47

Summit 57, McNary 38

Triangle Lake 51, Camas Valley 36

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilsonville 51, Silverton 42

Hardwood Invite=

Davis, Wash. 67, South Medford 39

Roosevelt 84, Roosevelt, Wash. 38

Skyline, Wash. 70, Benson 53

Iolani Classic=

Lake Oswego 89, Baldwin, Hawaii 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.