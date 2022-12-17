AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamosa 63, Gunnison 28

Briggsdale 65, Cheyenne Wells 54

Broomfield 76, Roosevelt 47

Caprock Academy 55, De Beque 38

Cedaredge 49, North Fork 44

Centauri 83, La Junta 40

Centaurus 39, Steamboat Springs 31

Chandler Valley Christian, Ariz. 50, Arapahoe 34

Chase County, Neb. 51, Wray 29

Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 75, Fort Collins 66

Colorado Academy 74, Lamar 35

Columbine 91, Aurora Central 51

Creede High School 57, Ouray 39

Crowley County 67, Sierra Grande 34

Denver East 63, Legend 58

Doherty 57, South Anchorage, Alaska 39

Elbert 43, Bethune 16

Faith Christian 54, D’Evelyn 31

Fossil Ridge 52, Rancho Solano Prep, Ariz. 24

Frederick 81, Erie 55

Golden 57, Pueblo West 56

Grandview 69, Regis Jesuit 61

Hayden 40, North Park 39

Highlands Ranch 84, Littleton 40

Holy Family 72, University 41

J.K. Mullen 64, Northfield 54

Lakewood 55, Wheat Ridge 49

Lewis-Palmer 58, Green Mountain 57

Longmont 59, Bear Creek 49

Loveland 47, Evergreen High School 34

Mead 80, FMHS 63

Mitchell 40, Pueblo County 39

Monticello, Utah 51, Telluride 25

Mountain Range 60, Standley Lake 36

Pagosa Springs 52, Buena Vista 21

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 57, Del Norte 46

Plateau Valley 48, Rangely 29

Prospect Ridge Academy 67, Cheyenne East, Wyo. 35

Rock Canyon 70, Overland 47

    • Sierra 65, Pueblo Centennial 49

    Simla 68, Sangre De Cristo 40

    Skyview 38, Arrupe Jesuit 19

    Swink 52, Branson/Kim 31

    ThunderRidge 72, Ralston Valley 62

    Trinidad 46, Swallows Charter Academy 42

    Vail Christian 44, Meeker 37

    Vista Ridge 59, Palmer 58

    Weld Central 59, Florence 35

    Yuma 66, Heritage Christian Academy 62

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

