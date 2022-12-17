Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamosa 63, Gunnison 28
Briggsdale 65, Cheyenne Wells 54
Broomfield 76, Roosevelt 47
Caprock Academy 55, De Beque 38
Cedaredge 49, North Fork 44
Centauri 83, La Junta 40
Centaurus 39, Steamboat Springs 31
Chandler Valley Christian, Ariz. 50, Arapahoe 34
Chase County, Neb. 51, Wray 29
Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 75, Fort Collins 66
Colorado Academy 74, Lamar 35
Columbine 91, Aurora Central 51
Creede High School 57, Ouray 39
Crowley County 67, Sierra Grande 34
Denver East 63, Legend 58
Doherty 57, South Anchorage, Alaska 39
Elbert 43, Bethune 16
Faith Christian 54, D’Evelyn 31
Fossil Ridge 52, Rancho Solano Prep, Ariz. 24
Frederick 81, Erie 55
Golden 57, Pueblo West 56
Grandview 69, Regis Jesuit 61
Hayden 40, North Park 39
Highlands Ranch 84, Littleton 40
Holy Family 72, University 41
J.K. Mullen 64, Northfield 54
Lakewood 55, Wheat Ridge 49
Lewis-Palmer 58, Green Mountain 57
Longmont 59, Bear Creek 49
Loveland 47, Evergreen High School 34
Mead 80, FMHS 63
Mitchell 40, Pueblo County 39
Monticello, Utah 51, Telluride 25
Mountain Range 60, Standley Lake 36
Pagosa Springs 52, Buena Vista 21
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 57, Del Norte 46
Plateau Valley 48, Rangely 29
Prospect Ridge Academy 67, Cheyenne East, Wyo. 35
Rock Canyon 70, Overland 47
Sierra 65, Pueblo Centennial 49
Simla 68, Sangre De Cristo 40
Skyview 38, Arrupe Jesuit 19
Swink 52, Branson/Kim 31
ThunderRidge 72, Ralston Valley 62
Trinidad 46, Swallows Charter Academy 42
Vail Christian 44, Meeker 37
Vista Ridge 59, Palmer 58
Weld Central 59, Florence 35
Yuma 66, Heritage Christian Academy 62
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/