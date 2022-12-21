AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brookewood 47, MD School for the Deaf 38

Bullis 52, Orange Lutheran, Calif. 38

Forest Park 54, Baltimore City College 22

Hebrew Academy 52, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 37

Leonardtown 42, Western STES 38

Mercy 49, River Hill 41

Northern - Cal 60, La Plata 21

Northern Garrett 63, Hancock 4

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 57, Bishop McNamara 49

South River 59, Arundel 23

Stephen Decatur 56, Pocomoke 13

Upper St. Clair, Pa. 41, Holy Child 31

Wicomico 54, Snow Hill 33

Winters Mill 30, Century 26

Wise 60, DuVal 20

___

