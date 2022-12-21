Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brookewood 47, MD School for the Deaf 38
Bullis 52, Orange Lutheran, Calif. 38
Forest Park 54, Baltimore City College 22
Hebrew Academy 52, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 37
Leonardtown 42, Western STES 38
Mercy 49, River Hill 41
Northern - Cal 60, La Plata 21
Northern Garrett 63, Hancock 4
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 57, Bishop McNamara 49
South River 59, Arundel 23
Stephen Decatur 56, Pocomoke 13
Upper St. Clair, Pa. 41, Holy Child 31
Wicomico 54, Snow Hill 33
Winters Mill 30, Century 26
Wise 60, DuVal 20
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/