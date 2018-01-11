Pitt’s Ryan Solomon named ACC Wrestler of the Week
Pitt senior Ryan Solomon completed a hat trick of honors Wednesday when he was named ACC Wrestler of the Week for the third time in his career — one time each in 2016, ’17 and ’18.
Solomon, a heavyweight, lifted Pitt to a victory against No. 18 Oklahoma on Sunday with a pin in the final bout of the dual match. Pitt was trailing 18-13 and needed the pin. After securing a 3-0 lead entering the second period, Solomon recorded the fall — his third in a row and 15th overall — in 3:51. It was the fifth time in his career Solomon has lifted Pitt to a victory in the final bout.
He improved his record to 6-1 in duals and 14-4 overall.
Other news
Pitt’s next match is at 2 p.m. Sunday against Virginia Tech at Fitzgerald Field House.