Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absarokee 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 41

Anaconda 65, Arlee 54

Baker 78, Forsyth 33

Big Timber 52, Whitehall 36

Bigfork 77, Plains 15

Billings Central 97, Hardin 51

Charlo 57, Phillipsburg 41

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 71, Sunburst 37

Columbus 40, Joliet 38

Conrad 54, Choteau 40

Corvallis 37, Butte Central 34

Darby 56, Victor 37

Dillon 68, Butte 43

Florence 39, Stevensville 28

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 50, Culbertson 37

Jefferson (Boulder) 57, Three Forks 29

Lustre Christian 46, Scobey 38

Manhattan 48, Townsend 42

Miles City 44, Glendive 41

Park City 56, Roberts 41

Red Lodge 84, Roundup 71

Roy-Winifred 64, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 50

Sheridan 59, Twin Bridges 43

Terry 53, Wibaux 39

