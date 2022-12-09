Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 67, Belgreen 42
Altamont 56, Jefferson Christian Academy 30
Autaugaville 56, Prattville 51
Biloxi, Miss. 61, Blount 52
Calhoun 61, Brewbaker Tech 60
Cedar Bluff 63, Coosa Christian 41
Chelsea 68, Sylacauga 49
Childersburg 62, Indian Springs 56
Curry 34, Sumiton Christian 27
Dale County 55, Cottonwood 44
Fayetteville 69, Verbena 36
Geraldine 63, St. Clair County 37
Handley 72, Lanett 54
Holly Pond 71, Elkmont 39
Holt 57, Brookwood 49
Hoover 83, Pelham 57
Jasper 58, Cordova 49
Kinston 53, New Brockton 46
Locust Fork 45, Cleveland 40
Lynn 56, Hackleburg 46
Marengo 39, A.L. Johnson 38
McAdory 30, Helena 22
Murphy 83, B.C. Rain 48
Northside Methodist 50, Hou Co 32
Opelika 62, Russell County 51
Paulding County, Ga. 60, White Plains 52
Piedmont 56, Weaver 33
Pinson Valley 62, Oxford 43
Pleasant Valley 54, Woodland 52
Providence Christian 54, Geneva County 45
Ranburne 59, Bremen, Ga. 57
Reeltown 64, Wadley 50
Robertsdale 58, Orange Beach 45
Saraland 70, Baldwin County 53
Sidney Lanier 71, Central-Hayneville 43
T.R. Miller 56, Flomaton 52
Thorsby 42, Jemison 36
Tuscaloosa County 83, Calera 25
West Blocton 82, Thompson 27
Zion Chapel 70, Samson 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beulah vs. B.B. Comer, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/