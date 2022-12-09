AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 67, Belgreen 42

Altamont 56, Jefferson Christian Academy 30

Autaugaville 56, Prattville 51

Biloxi, Miss. 61, Blount 52

Calhoun 61, Brewbaker Tech 60

Cedar Bluff 63, Coosa Christian 41

Chelsea 68, Sylacauga 49

Childersburg 62, Indian Springs 56

Curry 34, Sumiton Christian 27

Dale County 55, Cottonwood 44

Fayetteville 69, Verbena 36

Geraldine 63, St. Clair County 37

Handley 72, Lanett 54

Holly Pond 71, Elkmont 39

Holt 57, Brookwood 49

Hoover 83, Pelham 57

Jasper 58, Cordova 49

Kinston 53, New Brockton 46

Locust Fork 45, Cleveland 40

Lynn 56, Hackleburg 46

Marengo 39, A.L. Johnson 38

McAdory 30, Helena 22

Murphy 83, B.C. Rain 48

Northside Methodist 50, Hou Co 32

Opelika 62, Russell County 51

Paulding County, Ga. 60, White Plains 52

Piedmont 56, Weaver 33

Pinson Valley 62, Oxford 43

Pleasant Valley 54, Woodland 52

Providence Christian 54, Geneva County 45

Ranburne 59, Bremen, Ga. 57

ADVERTISEMENT

Reeltown 64, Wadley 50

Robertsdale 58, Orange Beach 45

Saraland 70, Baldwin County 53

Sidney Lanier 71, Central-Hayneville 43

T.R. Miller 56, Flomaton 52

Thorsby 42, Jemison 36

Tuscaloosa County 83, Calera 25

West Blocton 82, Thompson 27

Zion Chapel 70, Samson 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beulah vs. B.B. Comer, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.