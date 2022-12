Click to copy

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atrisco Heritage 70, Valley 57

Centennial 59, Taos 52

Cleveland 88, Espanola Valley 56

Escalante 46, Academy for Technology and The Classics 40

Hot Springs 45, Tularosa 42

Magdalena 61, Miyamura 47

Rio Rancho 69, Capital 30

Thoreau 63, Pine Hill 60

West Mesa 63, Manzano 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/