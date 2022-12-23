Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Dobbins 63, Frankford 55
Findlay, Ohio 72, Greater Latrobe 33
Parkway West 47, Rush 39
Penn Charter 77, Gratz 68
Penn Treaty 50, Hardy Williams 35
Philadelphia Central 67, Bartram 59
Shipley 64, Episcopal Academy 63
TECH Freire Charter 63, GAMP 59
Union Area 76, Elwood City Riverside 37
Uniontown 66, McGuffey 38
Upper St. Clair 47, Cimarron-Memorial, Nev. 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Albert Gallatin vs. West Mifflin, ppd.
Mapletown vs. Hundred, W.Va., ppd.
