Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 23, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dobbins 63, Frankford 55

Findlay, Ohio 72, Greater Latrobe 33

Parkway West 47, Rush 39

Penn Charter 77, Gratz 68

Penn Treaty 50, Hardy Williams 35

Philadelphia Central 67, Bartram 59

Shipley 64, Episcopal Academy 63

TECH Freire Charter 63, GAMP 59

Union Area 76, Elwood City Riverside 37

Uniontown 66, McGuffey 38

Upper St. Clair 47, Cimarron-Memorial, Nev. 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albert Gallatin vs. West Mifflin, ppd.

Mapletown vs. Hundred, W.Va., ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

