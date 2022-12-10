AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 11, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beechwood 52, Carroll Co. 38

Central Hardin 52, South Oldham 32

Corbin 76, North Laurel 75

Danville 74, Paintsville 56

Elliott Co. 62, Wolfe Co. 57

Evansville Reitz, Ind. 57, Owensboro 53

Fort Campbell 36, Frederick Fraize 11

Graves Co. 51, North Clay, Ill. 43

Lex. Paul Dunbar 41, Woodford Co. 35

Lou. Assumption 54, Nelson Co. 36

Lou. Fern Creek 30, IHS 24

Lou. Valley 50, North Hardin Christian 25

Madison Central 52, Conner 44

Madison Southern 55, Grant Co. 47

Montgomery Co. 69, Dixie Heights 55

Newport Central Catholic 41, Mason Co. 36

Nicholas Co. 61, Fleming Co. 55

Notre Dame 57, Lex. Bryan Station 17

Ohio Co. 46, Whitesville Trinity 38

Paris 68, Lou. Ballard 66

Pendleton Co. 61, Boone Co. 39

Simon Kenton 72, Scott Co. 60

Somerset 56, Rowan Co. 52

Todd Co. Central 49, Monroe Co. 45

Wayne Co. 50, Lex. Christian 30

Whitley Co. 53, McCreary Central 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

