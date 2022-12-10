Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beechwood 52, Carroll Co. 38
Central Hardin 52, South Oldham 32
Corbin 76, North Laurel 75
Danville 74, Paintsville 56
Elliott Co. 62, Wolfe Co. 57
Evansville Reitz, Ind. 57, Owensboro 53
Fort Campbell 36, Frederick Fraize 11
Graves Co. 51, North Clay, Ill. 43
Lex. Paul Dunbar 41, Woodford Co. 35
Lou. Assumption 54, Nelson Co. 36
Lou. Fern Creek 30, IHS 24
Lou. Valley 50, North Hardin Christian 25
Madison Central 52, Conner 44
Madison Southern 55, Grant Co. 47
Montgomery Co. 69, Dixie Heights 55
Newport Central Catholic 41, Mason Co. 36
Nicholas Co. 61, Fleming Co. 55
Notre Dame 57, Lex. Bryan Station 17
Ohio Co. 46, Whitesville Trinity 38
Paris 68, Lou. Ballard 66
Pendleton Co. 61, Boone Co. 39
Simon Kenton 72, Scott Co. 60
Somerset 56, Rowan Co. 52
Todd Co. Central 49, Monroe Co. 45
Wayne Co. 50, Lex. Christian 30
Whitley Co. 53, McCreary Central 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/