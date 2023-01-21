Aaliyah Edwards leads UConn women past Butler 79-39

UConn's Aaliyah Edwards, center, drives to the basket as Butler's Rosemarie Dumont, left, and Shay Frederick, right, defend in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

UConn's Aaliyah Edwards, center, drives to the basket as Butler's Rosemarie Dumont, left, and Shay Frederick, right, defend in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 20 points and No. 5 UConn routed Butler 79-39 on Saturday.

Aubrey Griffin and Lou Lopez Senechal each had 17 points for the short-handed Huskies (17-2, 10-0 Big East), who have won 10 in a row. Dorka Juhasz scored 14 points.

Jessica Carrothers and Sydney Janes each had seven points for the Bulldogs (7-13, 2-9).

The Huskies outscored Butler 38-14 in the paint and 21-5 on the fast break.

UConn announced Friday that leading scorer Azzi Fudd, who re-injured her right knee last Sunday against Georgetown, will be on crutches for two weeks before being re-evaluated. Caroline Ducharme and Ayanna Patterson remain in concussion protocol.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25