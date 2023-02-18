Thiam sends High Point past South Carolina Upstate 81-66

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Abdoulaye Thiam scored 24 points and High Point beat South Carolina Upstate 81-66 on Saturday.

Thiam was 9-of-14 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (13-15, 5-11 Big South Conference). Jaden House added 18 points and seven rebounds. Zach Austin hit two 3-pointers and scored 15.

The Spartans (13-14, 8-8) were led by Nick Alves with 15 points. Khydarius Smith pitched in with 14 points and six rebounds. Trae Broadnax scored 14.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. High Point hosts Radford, while South Carolina Upstate visits Presbyterian.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .