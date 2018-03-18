Shaler bowler Pilyih focuses on positives

Shaler sophomore Bella Pilyih subscribes to the power of positivity.

For her, improving as a bowler is about having a strong attitude.

When things didn’t go her way at the recent WPIBL championships, Pilyih wasn’t happy. But she didn’t fall apart, either.

“It was really aggravating,” Pilyih said. “I was definitely struggling with spares. Some of my first balls, especially in my second game, they were good balls, but I had bad breaks. I don’t even know why I was struggling with spares. I wasn’t being consistent and not focusing on picking up spares.”

Despite her struggles, Pilyah’s performance was good enough to qualify for the Western Regionals for a second consecutive year.

Pilyih bowled a 490 series, rolling a high game of 183, to place 28th. Woodland Hills’ Johnna Hill won the championship with a 689 series.

Having another shot at regionals provides Pilyih a second chance. She missed qualifying for states after finishing outside the top 10 at regionals last year.

“I’m looking forward to just bowling with my friends and having fun,” Pilyih said. “Last year, I didn’t have as much fun because I didn’t bowl well. It’s a lot of fun, and you have all those people to cheer for you. I’m excited.”

Titans sophomore Lindsay Gill placed 63rd by rolling a 429.

Shaler coach Shawn Pilyih was proud of how Bella adjusted mentally.

“It’s pretty huge,” he said. “She went into the championships confident, and she wanted to make the top six. She had a really good attitude about everything the whole day, which was awesome for her. She threw good balls, but she had a lot of bad breaks, and her spare shooting let her down.”

Pilyih qualified last season by placing ninth at WPIBLs.

Playing on a team that had higher participation numbers and also qualified for regionals provided incentive.

Having some more mental support at events provided her with a big spark. It’s harder to have a negative attitude when there are people cheering.

“This year, I’ve tried to be more positive when I’m bowling,” Bella Pilyih said. “This summer, I went to a camp for bowling, which helped. Since high school bowling we have more of a team, having a team has helped me more positivity.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.