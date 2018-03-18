FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Shaler bowler Pilyih focuses on positives

 
Share

Shaler sophomore Bella Pilyih subscribes to the power of positivity.

For her, improving as a bowler is about having a strong attitude.

When things didn’t go her way at the recent WPIBL championships, Pilyih wasn’t happy. But she didn’t fall apart, either.

Other news
Matvei Michkov adjust his Philadelphia Flyers hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
First base umpire Ron Kulpa ejects New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

“It was really aggravating,” Pilyih said. “I was definitely struggling with spares. Some of my first balls, especially in my second game, they were good balls, but I had bad breaks. I don’t even know why I was struggling with spares. I wasn’t being consistent and not focusing on picking up spares.”

Despite her struggles, Pilyah’s performance was good enough to qualify for the Western Regionals for a second consecutive year.

Pilyih bowled a 490 series, rolling a high game of 183, to place 28th. Woodland Hills’ Johnna Hill won the championship with a 689 series.

Having another shot at regionals provides Pilyih a second chance. She missed qualifying for states after finishing outside the top 10 at regionals last year.

“I’m looking forward to just bowling with my friends and having fun,” Pilyih said. “Last year, I didn’t have as much fun because I didn’t bowl well. It’s a lot of fun, and you have all those people to cheer for you. I’m excited.”

Titans sophomore Lindsay Gill placed 63rd by rolling a 429.

Shaler coach Shawn Pilyih was proud of how Bella adjusted mentally.

“It’s pretty huge,” he said. “She went into the championships confident, and she wanted to make the top six. She had a really good attitude about everything the whole day, which was awesome for her. She threw good balls, but she had a lot of bad breaks, and her spare shooting let her down.”

Pilyih qualified last season by placing ninth at WPIBLs.

Playing on a team that had higher participation numbers and also qualified for regionals provided incentive.

Having some more mental support at events provided her with a big spark. It’s harder to have a negative attitude when there are people cheering.

“This year, I’ve tried to be more positive when I’m bowling,” Bella Pilyih said. “This summer, I went to a camp for bowling, which helped. Since high school bowling we have more of a team, having a team has helped me more positivity.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.