Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GE 60, Mankato Loyola 37

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 66, Win-E-Mac 24

Andover 67, Osseo 59

Anoka 75, Park Center 58

Blaine 62, Totino-Grace 31

Bloomington Jefferson 87, Burnsville 63

Caledonia 63, Rushford-Peterson 42

Champlin Park 68, Elk River 65

Chaska 67, Wayzata 58

Chatfield 76, Wabasha-Kellogg 41

Cleveland 56, Madelia 28

Cloquet 53, Cromwell 40

Concordia Academy 76, New Life Academy 42

Delano 64, Buffalo 44

Eden Prairie 87, Waconia 48

Ellsworth 59, Hastings 58

Faribault 44, Albert Lea 43

Grand Rapids 71, Rock Ridge 40

Holy Angels 82, Bloomington Kennedy 30

Holy Family Catholic 60, Glencoe-Silver Lake 56

Kittson County Central 69, Red Lake Falls 62

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 63, Nicollet 23

Lakeville South 50, Farmington 38

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 55, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 43

Mahtomedi 84, Fridley 59

Maple Grove 85, Spring Lake Park 45

Mayer Lutheran 68, Tri-City United 54

Minneapolis Washburn 56, Tartan 41

Mound Westonka 67, Two Rivers 57

New Ulm 64, Fairmont 60

Providence Academy 75, Watertown-Mayer 40

Robbinsdale Cooper 93, Columbia Heights 21

Rogers 53, Centennial 52

Roseville 58, Park (Cottage Grove) 47

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 72, Belle Plaine 49

St. Croix Lutheran 66, St. Paul Humboldt 9

    • St. Louis Park 75, Edina 62

    St. Paul Harding 53, North Lakes Academy 49

    St. Paul Highland Park 52, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 29

    Stillwater 84, Woodbury 31

    Superior, Wis. 56, Proctor 52

    Warroad 60, Littlefork-Big Falls 55

    Washington Tech 61, Brooklyn Center 17

    White Bear Lake 59, Forest Lake 57

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

