Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GE 60, Mankato Loyola 37
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 66, Win-E-Mac 24
Andover 67, Osseo 59
Anoka 75, Park Center 58
Blaine 62, Totino-Grace 31
Bloomington Jefferson 87, Burnsville 63
Caledonia 63, Rushford-Peterson 42
Champlin Park 68, Elk River 65
Chaska 67, Wayzata 58
Chatfield 76, Wabasha-Kellogg 41
Cleveland 56, Madelia 28
Cloquet 53, Cromwell 40
Concordia Academy 76, New Life Academy 42
Delano 64, Buffalo 44
Eden Prairie 87, Waconia 48
Ellsworth 59, Hastings 58
Faribault 44, Albert Lea 43
Grand Rapids 71, Rock Ridge 40
Holy Angels 82, Bloomington Kennedy 30
Holy Family Catholic 60, Glencoe-Silver Lake 56
Kittson County Central 69, Red Lake Falls 62
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 63, Nicollet 23
Lakeville South 50, Farmington 38
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 55, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 43
Mahtomedi 84, Fridley 59
Maple Grove 85, Spring Lake Park 45
Mayer Lutheran 68, Tri-City United 54
Minneapolis Washburn 56, Tartan 41
Mound Westonka 67, Two Rivers 57
New Ulm 64, Fairmont 60
Providence Academy 75, Watertown-Mayer 40
Robbinsdale Cooper 93, Columbia Heights 21
Rogers 53, Centennial 52
Roseville 58, Park (Cottage Grove) 47
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 72, Belle Plaine 49
St. Croix Lutheran 66, St. Paul Humboldt 9
St. Louis Park 75, Edina 62
St. Paul Harding 53, North Lakes Academy 49
St. Paul Highland Park 52, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 29
Stillwater 84, Woodbury 31
Superior, Wis. 56, Proctor 52
Warroad 60, Littlefork-Big Falls 55
Washington Tech 61, Brooklyn Center 17
White Bear Lake 59, Forest Lake 57
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/