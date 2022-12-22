Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absegami 46, Cedar Creek 19
Bayonne 64, North Bergen 16
Boonton 37, Mountain Lakes 24
Bordentown 53, Stem Civics 12
Cinnaminson 53, Northern Burlington 13
Clearview Regional 72, Moorestown Friends 10
Colonia 57, Woodstown 48
Dunellen 47, South Amboy 22
Egg Harbor 46, Middle Township 43
Ferris 40, Hoboken 25
Hackettstown 53, North Warren 29
Highland Park 76, Carteret 39
Holy Cross Prep 52, Pennsauken 21
Hopatcong 41, Sussex Tech 19
Hudson Catholic 49, Lincoln 14
Immaculate Conception-Lodi 51, West Orange 42
Irvington 60, Science Park 50
Jefferson 58, High Point 46
Kearny 58, Snyder 20
Linden 48, Brearley 47
Madison 41, Morristown-Beard 32
Mainland Regional 56, Holy Spirit 41
Mendham 54, Roxbury 38
Midland Park 25, Mary Help 23
Montville 57, Morris Hills 33
Morris Catholic 79, Kinnelon 24
Morris Tech 68, Lenape Valley 28
New Egypt 32, Maple Shade 23
Newton 34, Vernon 32
Oak Knoll 52, Cranford 35
Our Lady of Mercy 61, Bridgeton 24
Palmyra 70, Riverside 21
Penns Grove 75, Camden Academy Charter 22
Pequannock 47, Parsippany Hills 24
Piscataway Tech 37, Timothy Christian 35
Somerville 44, American History 12
South River 43, Calvary Christian 29
Sparta 71, Chatham 57
Spotswood 45, Metuchen 42
St. Dominic 64, Dickinson 23
St. Elizabeth 47, Dover 11
Villa Walsh 53, Whippany Park 50
Vineland 43, Millville 19
Wallkill Valley 44, Kittatinny 37
Wardlaw-Hartridge 42, East Brunswick Magnet 26
West Morris 48, Mount Olive 20
Willingboro 49, Florence 43
