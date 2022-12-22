AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 22, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absegami 46, Cedar Creek 19

Bayonne 64, North Bergen 16

Boonton 37, Mountain Lakes 24

Bordentown 53, Stem Civics 12

Cinnaminson 53, Northern Burlington 13

Clearview Regional 72, Moorestown Friends 10

Colonia 57, Woodstown 48

Dunellen 47, South Amboy 22

Egg Harbor 46, Middle Township 43

Ferris 40, Hoboken 25

Hackettstown 53, North Warren 29

Highland Park 76, Carteret 39

Holy Cross Prep 52, Pennsauken 21

Hopatcong 41, Sussex Tech 19

Hudson Catholic 49, Lincoln 14

Immaculate Conception-Lodi 51, West Orange 42

Irvington 60, Science Park 50

Jefferson 58, High Point 46

Kearny 58, Snyder 20

Linden 48, Brearley 47

Madison 41, Morristown-Beard 32

Mainland Regional 56, Holy Spirit 41

Mendham 54, Roxbury 38

Midland Park 25, Mary Help 23

Montville 57, Morris Hills 33

Morris Catholic 79, Kinnelon 24

Morris Tech 68, Lenape Valley 28

New Egypt 32, Maple Shade 23

Newton 34, Vernon 32

Oak Knoll 52, Cranford 35

Our Lady of Mercy 61, Bridgeton 24

Palmyra 70, Riverside 21

Penns Grove 75, Camden Academy Charter 22

Pequannock 47, Parsippany Hills 24

Piscataway Tech 37, Timothy Christian 35

Somerville 44, American History 12

South River 43, Calvary Christian 29

Sparta 71, Chatham 57

Spotswood 45, Metuchen 42

St. Dominic 64, Dickinson 23

    • St. Elizabeth 47, Dover 11

    Villa Walsh 53, Whippany Park 50

    Vineland 43, Millville 19

    Wallkill Valley 44, Kittatinny 37

    Wardlaw-Hartridge 42, East Brunswick Magnet 26

    West Morris 48, Mount Olive 20

    Willingboro 49, Florence 43

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

