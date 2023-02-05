Rush’s 18 lead Youngstown State over Northern Kentucky 74-56

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Rush had 18 points in Youngstown State’s 74-56 win against Northern Kentucky on Saturday night.

Rush was 7-of-11 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Penguins (19-6, 11-3 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson added 17 points while going 6 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Dwayne Cohill recorded 15 points and was 6-of-13 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Sam Vinson led the way for the Norse (15-10, 10-4) with 18 points and two steals. Trey Robinson added 11 points for Northern Kentucky. Trevon Faulkner also had seven points and two steals.

