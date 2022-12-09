AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burlington 65, McCook, Neb. 60

Chanute Christian 42, Tyro Community Christian 28

Edmond North, Okla. 58, Wichita Life Prep 39

Emporia 63, Wichita Trinity 32

Farmington, Ark. 59, BV West 23

Fort Scott 48, Perry-Lecompton 11

Frankfort 52, Wabaunsee 29

Goodland 67, Ulysses 26

Heritage Christian 34, Iola 26

Hesston 47, Garden Plain 35

Hillsboro 45, Moundridge 19

Hodgeman County 51, Ness City 36

Hutchinson Trinity 40, El Dorado 26

Independence 39, Mulvane 34

Kiowa County 57, Medicine Lodge 28

Labette County 72, Wichita Collegiate 17

Lakin 37, Norton 34

Larned 40, Spearville 34

Lyons 46, Inman 40

Macksville 48, Kinsley 13

Nickerson 48, Rose Hill 29

Paola 70, Wellsville 11

Parsons 49, Circle 39

Pittsburg Colgan 76, St. Paul 58, 6OT

Pleasanton 45, Osawatomie 14

Pratt Skyline 29, Otis-Bison 15

Scott City 60, Coronado, Colo. 38

Sedgwick 54, Wichita Classical 26

South Gray 58, Meade 26

Southwestern Hts. 37, Sublette 33

Sterling 54, Great Bend 21

Topeka Hayden 60, Spring Hill 54

Uniontown 40, Erie 30

Wellington 53, Pratt 22

William Chrisman, Mo. 50, Lawrence Free State 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Oswego vs. Northeast-Arma, ccd.

Red Cloud, Neb. vs. Linn, ppd.

___

