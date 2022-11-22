Etzebeth, Kriel, Mapimpi back for Springboks vs England

LONDON (AP) — South Africa restored regulars Eben Etzebeth, Jesse Kriel and Makazole Mapimpi to start against England in their year-ending rugby test on Saturday at Twickenham.

No. 8 Evan Roos was picked ahead of Kwagga Smith for his second test start. Roos debuted against Wales in July and came off the bench last weekend as Italy was dismantled 63-21 in Genoa.

Damian de Allende was moved in one place to his usual inside center spot, and Kurt-Lee Arendse shifted from the left wing to the right.

After the Italy win, the Springboks had to release forwards Vincent Koch and Jasper Wiese and backs Cobus Reinach, Andre Esterhuizen and Cheslin Kolbe to their clubs because the England test was outside the international test window. All five played against Italy. Trevor Nyakane was also unavailable.

The Springboks dipped into the South Africa A side and drafted into the reserves A captain and tighthead prop Thomas du Toit, flanker Marco van Staden and scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse on Tuesday.

Also in the reserves was wing Canan Moodie, who recovered from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the tour initially.

“We knew we would have to make changes to the team, but we are pleased with the depth we have built in the wider squad in the last few months, and it is paying off for us this week,” Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber said.

“Every player in this squad has played test rugby, and most of them have received game time at this level thanks to our selection plan throughout the season and the SA A games against Munster and Bristol.”

The world champions haven’t beaten England at Twickenham since 2014 and lost their last two tests there by one point.

“England will enter this match with the same mindset as us — to finish the season on a high note after a tough November campaign, and to build momentum with an eye on the World Cup,” Nienaber said.

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk; Evan Roos, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain), Marvin Orie, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Thomas du Toit, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie.

