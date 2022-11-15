Springboks make changes in pack for Italy after 2 losses

South Africa's Franco Mostert, left, claims a lineout challenged by France's Cameron Woki during the rugby union international between France and South Africa in Marseille, France, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

GENOA, Italy (AP) — South Africa will field a new second row and has also been forced to shift Franco Mostert to flanker for the test against Italy on Saturday when the world champions are desperate to get a victory on the board on their European tour.

Locks Salmaan Moerat and Marvin Orie will pack down together for the Springboks in place of Mostert and Eben Etzebeth against an Italian team buoyed by a one-point victory over Australia last weekend.

Etzebeth was given a place on the bench in the lineup announced on Tuesday.

Mostert is needed on the side of the scrum to replace Pieter-Steph du Toit, who was sent off in the 30-26 loss to France in Marseille for a dangerous cleanout at a ruck that left French center Jonathan Danty with a broken cheekbone.

Du Toit faces a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday and is expected to be banned for the rest of the tour.

South Africa has gone down to Ireland and France on consecutive weekends and now faces a must-win encounter in Italy to salvage something from the tour. The Springboks finish their trip against England at Twickenham.

“Italy’s victory against Australia will boost their confidence immensely going into this match, and we are expecting them to draw a lot of energy from their home crowd,” Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber said.

In other changes for South Africa, Andre Esterhuizen is in at inside center and Damian de Allende shifts to 13, with Jesse Kriel dropped. The rest of the backline is unchanged.

Jasper Wiese returns at No. 8 after missing the France game with a concussion and loose forward Evan Roos is on the bench and primed for his first appearance of the tour. The Springboks will start the same front row of Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe.

___

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk; Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain), Marvin Orie, Salmaan Moerat, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Kwagga Smith, Evan Roos, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok.

___

