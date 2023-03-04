Moore’s 33 lead San Jose State over Air Force 63-61

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Omari Moore recorded 33 points as San Jose State beat Air Force 63-61 on Saturday night.

Moore was 14 of 24 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Spartans (19-12, 10-8 Mountain West Conference). Alvaro Cardenas Torre added 10 points.

Carter Murphy led the way for the Falcons (14-17, 5-13) with 17 points. Camden Vander Zwaag added 13 points, six rebounds and two steals for Air Force. Jake Heidbreder also had 13 points.

Moore’s 18-point second half helped San Jose State close out the two-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .