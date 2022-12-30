Mitchell leads UCSB against UCSD after 24-point showing

UCSD Tritons (6-7, 1-0 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (10-2, 1-0 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on the UCSD Tritons after Ajay Mitchell scored 24 points in UCSB’s 66-58 victory against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Gauchos have gone 5-0 at home. UCSB is fourth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.1 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Tritons are 1-0 in conference matchups. UCSD gives up 70.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Gauchos and Tritons match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 16.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Bryce Pope is averaging 19.2 points for the Tritons. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 9.1 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for UCSD.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Tritons: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .