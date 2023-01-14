North Alabama hosts McKee and Queens

North Alabama Lions (9-9, 1-4 ASUN) at Queens Royals (12-6, 2-3 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Queens -7.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens faces the North Alabama Lions after AJ McKee scored 22 points in Queens’ 92-91 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Royals have gone 5-2 at home. Queens has a 5-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 1-4 in ASUN play. North Alabama ranks seventh in the ASUN with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Damien Forrest averaging 4.9.

The Royals and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ashby is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 7.1 points. Kenny Dye is shooting 45.5% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

Daniel Ortiz is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.8 points. KJ Johnson is averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .