McKee and Queens host North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (9-9, 1-4 ASUN) at Queens Royals (12-6, 2-3 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens plays the North Alabama Lions after AJ McKee scored 22 points in Queens’ 92-91 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Royals have gone 5-2 in home games. Queens leads the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 37.4 boards. Gavin Rains leads the Royals with 10.4 rebounds.

The Lions have gone 1-4 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama is 3-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ashby is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 7.1 points. Kenny Dye is averaging 16.9 points and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games for Queens.

Daniel Ortiz is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.8 points. KJ Johnson is shooting 48.2% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .