Blackmon and Stetson host Bellarmine

Stetson Hatters (9-6, 4-0 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (7-10, 2-2 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the Bellarmine Knights after Jalen Blackmon scored 29 points in Stetson’s 95-85 overtime victory over the North Alabama Lions.

The Knights have gone 4-3 in home games. Bellarmine is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hatters are 4-0 against ASUN opponents. Stetson ranks third in the ASUN shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

The Knights and Hatters meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Tipton is averaging 13.3 points for the Knights. Ben Johnson is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Stephan D. Swenson is averaging nine points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hatters. Blackmon is averaging 11.9 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .