Bellarmine hosts Johnson and North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (16-11, 8-6 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (12-15, 7-7 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama takes on the Bellarmine Knights after KJ Johnson scored 22 points in North Alabama’s 80-70 win over the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Knights are 7-5 in home games. Bellarmine has a 7-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lions have gone 8-6 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Tipton is shooting 49.8% and averaging 13.1 points for the Knights. Ben Johnson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

KJ Johnson is averaging 12.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .