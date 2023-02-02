Boone, Cisse lead Oklahoma State past Oklahoma 71-61

Oklahoma State guard Quion Williams (13) shoots over Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma State guard Quion Williams (13) shoots over Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kalib Boone scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half, Moussa Cisse had 12 of his career-high tying 18 in the second half and Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma 71-61 on Wednesday night for a season sweep of the Bedlam series.

Avery Anderson III added 12 points and Bryce Thompson 11 for the Cowboys (13-9, 4-5 Big 12). It is the third season sweep in the last six seasons for OSU.

Woody Newton had 10 rebounds as the Cowboys dominated the boards 42-32. Boone made his first eight shots, giving him 20-straight made over three games before missing his last two shots.

It was the 100th win for OSU coach Mike Boynton.

Gran Sherfield topped the Sooners (12-10, 2-7), who were coming off a dominating 93-69 home win over No. 2 Alabama, with 14 points. Milos Uzan had 11. Oklahoma was 5 of 22 behind the arc and shot 35% overall (16 of 46).

Boone had four points as the Cowboys scored the first six points of the game and never trailed. Thompson hit a 3-pointer at 5:52 of the first half to make it 32-20 and the lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.

Newton had a 3-pointer that made it 42-28 at the half, the first time since 2011 OSU had a halftime lead in Norman.

Oklahoma State is home against No. 15 TCU and Oklahoma goes to West Virginia on Saturday.

