Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 74, Lynn 48
Austin 67, Muscle Shoals 56
Briarwood Christian 51, Leeds 44
Catholic-Montgomery 71, Alabama Christian Academy 35
Cedar Bluff 59, Ashville 46
Coosa Christian 87, Jacksonville Christian 59
Cottage Hill 67, Davidson 47
Cullman 55, Chilton County 44
Elba 56, Zion Chapel 48
Elberta 69, Alabama Sch. of Math & Science 29
Jasper 63, Cornerstone School 36
Jemison 67, Verbena 42
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 57, Alabama School of Cyber Tech & Engineering 32
Northside 54, Holy Spirit 46
Pike Liberal Arts 50, Emmanuel Christian 35
Plainview 57, Gadsden 39
South Lamar 79, Berry 51
Sulligent 57, Hamilton 45
Sweet Water 68, J.U. Blacksher 57
Thorsby 72, Holtville 50
Whitesburg Christian 68, Woodville 35
Winterboro 68, Fayetteville 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Holy Family Catholic vs. Central-Tuscaloosa, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/