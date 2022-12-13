AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 13, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 74, Lynn 48

Austin 67, Muscle Shoals 56

Briarwood Christian 51, Leeds 44

Catholic-Montgomery 71, Alabama Christian Academy 35

Cedar Bluff 59, Ashville 46

Coosa Christian 87, Jacksonville Christian 59

Cottage Hill 67, Davidson 47

Cullman 55, Chilton County 44

Elba 56, Zion Chapel 48

Elberta 69, Alabama Sch. of Math & Science 29

Jasper 63, Cornerstone School 36

Jemison 67, Verbena 42

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 57, Alabama School of Cyber Tech & Engineering 32

Northside 54, Holy Spirit 46

Pike Liberal Arts 50, Emmanuel Christian 35

Plainview 57, Gadsden 39

South Lamar 79, Berry 51

Sulligent 57, Hamilton 45

Sweet Water 68, J.U. Blacksher 57

Thorsby 72, Holtville 50

Whitesburg Christian 68, Woodville 35

Winterboro 68, Fayetteville 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Holy Family Catholic vs. Central-Tuscaloosa, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

