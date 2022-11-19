Jacob Groves’ late 3 lifts Oklahoma past South Alabama 64-60

Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin (10) collides with South Alabama guard Owen White during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jacob Groves drilled a 3-pointer with just under three minutes left to give Oklahoma the lead while the Sooners held South Alabama scoreless for the final five minutes in their 64-60 victory on Friday night.

The Jaguars took a four-point lead with 5:18 left, 60-56, on back-to-back layups by Tyrell Jones and Isaiah Moore, but South Alabama misfired on its final seven shots, including two layups.

Grant Sherfield took a feed from Tanner Groves and knocked down a 3-pointer with 4:13 left to pull the Sooners to within one and Sherfield found Jacob Groves for the go-ahead 3 with 2:57 left. Groves came up with a clutch blocked shot with 19 seconds left and Sherfield added two free throws to set the final margin.

Sherfield finished with 17 points and eight assists to lead Oklahoma (3-1). Tanner Groves posted 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Moore hit 11 of 21 from the field and finished with 25 points to lead South Alabama (1-3). Jones finished with 12 points and Kevin Samuel added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Oklahoma hosts Nebraska on Thanksgiving Day.

South Alabama plays Evansville on Friday in the Savannah Invitational tournament in Savannah, Georgia.

