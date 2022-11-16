Muhammad leads Troy against Merrimack after 23-point game

Merrimack Warriors (1-1) vs. Troy Trojans (3-0)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts the Merrimack Warriors after Aamer Muhammad scored 23 points in Troy’s 79-72 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

Troy finished 10-3 at home a season ago while going 20-12 overall. The Trojans averaged 69.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.6 last season.

Merrimack went 14-16 overall with a 7-9 record on the road last season. The Warriors averaged 11.4 assists per game on 22.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .