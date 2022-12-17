Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Technology and The Classics 58, Santa Fe Prep 8
Alamogordo 55, Silver 34
Albuquerque High 53, Eldorado 28
Atrisco Heritage 58, Manzano 53
Capitan 48, Dora 31
Carlsbad 54, Organ Mountain 49
Clayton 47, Loving 19
Cliff 39, Animas 25
Dulce 37, Pojoaque 28
Farwell, Texas 55, Tohatchi 39
Fort Sumner/House 39, Cimarron 31
Gallup 61, Piedra Vista 25
Hobbs 54, Centennial 49
Logan 41, Boise City, Okla. 32
Lordsburg 71, Cloudcroft 44
Lovington 61, Santa Teresa 29
Maxwell 39, Elida 30
Mayfield 54, Cleveland 45
Melrose 56, Eunice 16
Mesa Vista 46, Crownpoint 33
Moriarty 45, Shiprock 21
Mosquero/Roy 81, Mescalero Apache 35
Navajo Prep 68, Escalante 47
Santa Rosa 54, Penasco 38
Tohajilee 35, Alamo-Navajo 32
Wolfforth Frenship, Texas 54, Portales 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/