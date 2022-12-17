Click to copy

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Technology and The Classics 58, Santa Fe Prep 8

Alamogordo 55, Silver 34

Albuquerque High 53, Eldorado 28

Atrisco Heritage 58, Manzano 53

Capitan 48, Dora 31

Carlsbad 54, Organ Mountain 49

Clayton 47, Loving 19

Cliff 39, Animas 25

Dulce 37, Pojoaque 28

Farwell, Texas 55, Tohatchi 39

Fort Sumner/House 39, Cimarron 31

Gallup 61, Piedra Vista 25

Hobbs 54, Centennial 49

Logan 41, Boise City, Okla. 32

Lordsburg 71, Cloudcroft 44

Lovington 61, Santa Teresa 29

Maxwell 39, Elida 30

Mayfield 54, Cleveland 45

Melrose 56, Eunice 16

Mesa Vista 46, Crownpoint 33

Moriarty 45, Shiprock 21

Mosquero/Roy 81, Mescalero Apache 35

Navajo Prep 68, Escalante 47

Santa Rosa 54, Penasco 38

Tohajilee 35, Alamo-Navajo 32

Wolfforth Frenship, Texas 54, Portales 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/