Loyola Chicago earns 68-56 win over Albany (NY)

CHICAGO (AP) — Philip Alston’s 17 points helped Loyola Chicago defeat Albany (NY) 68-56 on Sunday.

Alston also added 11 rebounds for the Ramblers (6-5). Ben Schwieger scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Marquise Kennedy shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Malik Edmead led the Great Danes (4-9) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Jonathan Beagle added 13 points and two steals for Albany (NY). In addition, Sarju Patel finished with 11 points.

Loyola Chicago led Albany (NY) 37-28 at the half, with Schwieger (11 points) their high scorer before the break. Loyola Chicago outscored Albany (NY) by three points over the final half, while Alston led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .