Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Lehi 48, Salem Hills 44
Morgan 43, Canyon-Canyon County, Calif. 20
Woods Cross 54, Hunter 36
Nike Tournament of Champions=
La Jolla Country Day, Calif. 62, Lone Peak 60
Tarkanian Classic=
Casper Natrona, Wyo. 49, Desert Hills 33
Century, Idaho 40, West 33
Democracy Prep, Nev. 62, Bingham 59
Jordan 69, Brighton 55
Skyridge 45, Edge School, Alberta 37
Timpview 53, Central, Calif. 32
Vista PEAK, Colo. 61, West Jordan 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/