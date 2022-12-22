AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 22, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Lehi 48, Salem Hills 44

Morgan 43, Canyon-Canyon County, Calif. 20

Woods Cross 54, Hunter 36

Nike Tournament of Champions=

La Jolla Country Day, Calif. 62, Lone Peak 60

Tarkanian Classic=

Casper Natrona, Wyo. 49, Desert Hills 33

Century, Idaho 40, West 33

Democracy Prep, Nev. 62, Bingham 59

Jordan 69, Brighton 55

Skyridge 45, Edge School, Alberta 37

Timpview 53, Central, Calif. 32

Vista PEAK, Colo. 61, West Jordan 57

