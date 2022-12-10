Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albuquerque High 39, Gadsden 25
Aztec 49, East Mountain 16
Carlsbad 45, Cibola 22
Centennial 65, Albuquerque Academy 29
Chaparral 38, Rio Grande 34
Dulce 71, Monte del Sol 14
Fort Sumner/House 59, Jal 29
Goddard 44, Pojoaque 30
Navajo Pine 54, Shiprock Northwest 35
Portales 44, Lamesa, Texas 29
Reserve 53, Estancia 46
Santa Fe 47, Grants 35
Santa Fe Indian 42, Capital 27
Valencia 44, Deming 26
West Mesa 50, Clovis 39
