Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albuquerque High 39, Gadsden 25

Aztec 49, East Mountain 16

Carlsbad 45, Cibola 22

Centennial 65, Albuquerque Academy 29

Chaparral 38, Rio Grande 34

Dulce 71, Monte del Sol 14

Fort Sumner/House 59, Jal 29

Goddard 44, Pojoaque 30

Navajo Pine 54, Shiprock Northwest 35

Portales 44, Lamesa, Texas 29

Reserve 53, Estancia 46

Santa Fe 47, Grants 35

Santa Fe Indian 42, Capital 27

Valencia 44, Deming 26

West Mesa 50, Clovis 39

___

