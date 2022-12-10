Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamo-Navajo 35, Capitan 21
Cleveland 43, Albuquerque Academy 33
Del Norte 54, Cottonwood Classical 38
Eldorado 60, Centennial 59
Espanola Valley 36, Capital 22
Estancia 62, Carrizozo 17
Farmington 66, Mayfield 33
Farwell, Texas 73, Texico 9
Fort Sumner/House 47, Gateway Christian 10
Gadsden 43, Rio Grande 12
Goddard 41, Aztec 37
Jal 49, Hondo 19
Kirtland Central 67, Bernalillo 28
Logan 47, Elida 14
Lovington 58, Belen 50
Magdalena 63, Ramah 34
Mescalero Apache 47, Quemado 46
Navajo Prep 61, Pecos 12
Organ Mountain 44, Rio Rancho 40
Pojoaque 24, East Mountain 17
Portales 46, Big Spring, Texas 19
Reserve 66, Floyd 19
Tohajilee 60, Rehoboth 27
Volcano Vista 78, Hope Christian 54
West Las Vegas 34, Santa Fe Indian 22
West Mesa 84, Grants 52
