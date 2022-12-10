AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamo-Navajo 35, Capitan 21

Cleveland 43, Albuquerque Academy 33

Del Norte 54, Cottonwood Classical 38

Eldorado 60, Centennial 59

Espanola Valley 36, Capital 22

Estancia 62, Carrizozo 17

Farmington 66, Mayfield 33

Farwell, Texas 73, Texico 9

Fort Sumner/House 47, Gateway Christian 10

Gadsden 43, Rio Grande 12

Goddard 41, Aztec 37

Jal 49, Hondo 19

Kirtland Central 67, Bernalillo 28

Logan 47, Elida 14

Lovington 58, Belen 50

Magdalena 63, Ramah 34

Mescalero Apache 47, Quemado 46

Navajo Prep 61, Pecos 12

Organ Mountain 44, Rio Rancho 40

Pojoaque 24, East Mountain 17

Portales 46, Big Spring, Texas 19

Reserve 66, Floyd 19

Tohajilee 60, Rehoboth 27

Volcano Vista 78, Hope Christian 54

West Las Vegas 34, Santa Fe Indian 22

West Mesa 84, Grants 52

