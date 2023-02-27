Volynets beats Riske-Amritraj as tennis arrives in Austin

Katie Volynets returns a shot against Alison Riske-Amritraj at the ATX Open tennis tournament in Austin, Texas, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Katie Volynets returns a shot against Alison Riske-Amritraj at the ATX Open tennis tournament in Austin, Texas, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Women’s professional tennis made its WTA tournament debut in the capital of Texas on Monday, and Katie Volynets beat Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in an all-American matchup to reach the second round of the ATX Open.

The 21-year-old Volynets, who is ranked a career-high 92nd this week, was broken only once in the match while taking four games served by the 58th-ranked Riske-Amritraj, including all three in the final set.

In January, Volynets qualified for the Australian Open and reached the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time, upsetting No. 9 seed Veronika Kudermetova.

Volynets next faces No. 3 seed Anastasia Potapova or wild-card entry Elizabeth Mandlik, whose mother, Hana Mandlikova, won four Grand Slam singles titles. Potapova and Mandlik are scheduled to play each other Tuesday.

In other Day 1 results at the hard-court tournament, 151st-ranked Mirjam Bjorklund, who got into the field via a wild-card invitation, eliminated 50th-ranked Alycia Parks 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 — Parks accumulated 14 aces and 11 double-faults; qualifier Heather Watson beat Danka Kovinic 7-6 (2), 6-4; and Anna Blinkova defeated qualifier Ann Li 6-4, 6-4.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports