Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Groton Area 67, Warner 32
Hankinson, N.D. 55, Sisseton 26
Herreid/Selby Area 73, McIntosh 37
Highmore-Harrold 60, Stanley County 39
Hot Springs 65, Chadron, Neb. 60, OT
Mobridge-Pollock 60, Potter County 36
New Underwood 63, Edgemont 9
Northwestern 40, Ipswich 38
Rapid City Stevens 60, Douglas 49
Redfield 76, Langford 49
St. Thomas More 63, Belle Fourche 26
Wolsey-Wessington 62, Miller 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., ppd.
Oelrichs vs. Hay Springs, Neb., ppd.
Rapid City Christian vs. Alliance, Neb., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/