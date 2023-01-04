AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Groton Area 67, Warner 32

Hankinson, N.D. 55, Sisseton 26

Herreid/Selby Area 73, McIntosh 37

Highmore-Harrold 60, Stanley County 39

Hot Springs 65, Chadron, Neb. 60, OT

Mobridge-Pollock 60, Potter County 36

New Underwood 63, Edgemont 9

Northwestern 40, Ipswich 38

Rapid City Stevens 60, Douglas 49

Redfield 76, Langford 49

St. Thomas More 63, Belle Fourche 26

Wolsey-Wessington 62, Miller 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., ppd.

Oelrichs vs. Hay Springs, Neb., ppd.

Rapid City Christian vs. Alliance, Neb., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.