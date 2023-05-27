Indiana visits Atlanta following Gray’s 26-point game

Indiana Fever (0-2, 0-2 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (1-1)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta plays the Indiana Fever after Allisha Gray scored 26 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 83-77 win against the Minnesota Lynx.

Atlanta went 5-13 in Eastern Conference games and 8-10 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Dream allowed opponents to score 81.5 points per game and shoot 43.2% from the field last season.

Indiana went 2-16 in Eastern Conference games and 5-31 overall during the 2022-23 season. The Fever allowed opponents to score 89.1 points per game and shoot 47.4% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Dream: Danielle Robinson: out (knee).

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .