Leipzig signs Seiwald in 20th deal with Salzburg

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig is signing yet another player from sister club Salzburg after agreeing a five-year deal with Austria midfielder Nicolas Seiwald.

The 21-year-old Seiwald will join ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Bundesliga club announced Sunday.

Seiwald will be the 20th player to switch from Salzburg to fellow Red Bull-backed Leipzig since the German club was founded by the energy drinks manufacturer in 2009.

Leipzig had already said Slovenian forward Benjamin Šeško will join for next season, following the same path as 18 other players including Naby Keita, Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer, Amadou Haidara and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

“Nici is a tough-tackling, box-to-box player who has undergone a tremendous development in the last few years,” Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl said. “Despite being just 21 years old, he has already been able to amass plenty of experience at the senior level and been able to prove himself at the highest level in the Champions League.”

Seiwald, who came through Salzburg’s youth setup, has made 95 competitive appearances for the club including 16 games in the Champions League. He made 10 appearances for Austria since making his international debut in October 2021.

