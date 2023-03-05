Porter leads Wichita State to 69-49 romp over South Florida

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Craig Porter Jr. scored 24 points and Wichita State rolled to a 69-49 victory over South Florida on Sunday.

Porter also had five rebounds, five assists, and five blocks for the Shockers (16-14, 9-9 American Athletic Conference). Xavier Bell scored 11 points. James Rojas totaled 10 points and six rebounds.

The Bulls (14-17, 7-11) were led by Serrel Smith Jr. with 11 points and two steals. Tyler Harris added 10 points and Russel Tchewa pitched in with nine points and six rebounds.

Wichita State took the lead with 12:13 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 36-33 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .