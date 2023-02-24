Rohde and St. Thomas host North Dakota

Saint Thomas Tommies (18-12, 9-8 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (11-19, 5-12 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Andrew Rohde scored 20 points in St. Thomas’ 73-64 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 7-8 in home games. North Dakota ranks fifth in the Summit shooting 34.8% from deep, led by Matt Norman shooting 42.8% from 3-point range.

The Tommies are 9-8 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas is second in the Summit scoring 74.7 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalun Trent is averaging 6.2 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Norman is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Riley Miller is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 12.9 points. Rohde is averaging 16 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Tommies: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .