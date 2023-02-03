Miller and St. Thomas host Denver

Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 89-83 win against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Pioneers are 7-3 on their home court. Denver has a 6-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tommies have gone 6-6 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas ranks third in the Summit shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Bruner is averaging 16.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Andrew Rohde is averaging 15.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tommies. Miller is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Tommies: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .