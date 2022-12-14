AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 45, Britton-Deerfield 29

Allen Park 53, Lincoln Park 36

Allen Park Cabrini 64, Whitmore Lake 26

Bangor 67, Cassopolis 22

Battle Creek Harper Creek 51, Charlotte 49

Battle Creek Pennfield 53, Eaton Rapids 41

Belleville 74, Ypsilanti 32

Benzie Central 68, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 60

Big Rapids 42, Sparta 26

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 31, Ann Arbor Greenhills 25

Brooklyn Columbia Central 38, Clinton 36

Brownstown Woodhaven 39, Taylor 24

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 52, Boyne Falls 11

Burton Genesee Christian 29, Flint Hamady 27

Cass City 58, Millington 18

Centreville 51, Decatur 22

Chelsea 64, Portland 27

Chesaning 63, Mount Morris 29

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 42, Southfield Christian 33

Comstock Park 57, Hudsonville Unity Christian 53

Croswell-Lexington 41, Algonac 19

DeWitt 69, Okemos 22

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 39, Garden City 38

Dearborn Heights Star International 41, Westland Universal 29

Dexter 53, Ann Arbor Huron 38

East Lansing 59, Lansing Everett 9

Eau Claire 19, New Buffalo 17

Eddies 53, Paw Paw 40

Escanaba 49, Alpena 33

Flint Beecher 70, Burton Bentley 35

Freeland 50, Mount Pleasant 37

Fruitport 36, Muskegon Orchard View 25

GR Sacred Heart 54, Creative Technology Academy 10

    • Gaylord 69, Midland 40

    Gaylord St. Mary 60, Bellaire 15

    Grand Blanc 59, Saginaw 33

    Grand Haven 50, Muskegon Mona Shores 32

    Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 42, Allendale 36

    Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 45, Zion Christian 26

    Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 60, Allegan 35

    Grand Rapids West Catholic 49, Muskegon 35

    Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 34, Waterford Our Lady 9

    Hamilton 41, Hastings 20

    Hamtramck 52, Dearborn Advanced Technology 5

    Hancock 45, Calumet 39

    Harbor Light Christian 31, Wolverine 12

    Hartland 38, Birmingham Groves 30

    Hemlock 64, Saginaw Nouvel 21

    Holt 52, St. Johns 29

    Holton 58, Hesperia 12

    Hopkins 45, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 23

    Hudson 47, Onsted 28

    Hudsonville 64, Byron Center 56

    Imlay City 66, Armada 37

    Indian River-Inland Lakes 75, Fife Lake Forest Area 43

    Ithaca 47, Stanton Central Montcalm 38

    Jackson Northwest 64, Grand Ledge 54

    Lake Linden-Hubbell 40, Wakefield-Marenisco 33

    Lake Odessa Lakewood 43, Ionia 34

    Lake Orion 53, Notre Dame Prep 11

    Lapeer 47, Dryden 46

    Ludington 49, Montague 18

    Mackinaw City 85, Ellsworth 13

    Manistique 56, Engadine 26

    Martin 39, Kalamazoo Hackett 35

    Mason County Central 57, White Cloud 18

    Mattawan 47, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 34

    Midland Bullock Creek 50, Bay City John Glenn 40

    Midland Dow 64, Flint Powers 57

    Montrose 51, Durand 38

    Morenci 41, Sand Creek 34

    Morrice 66, Burton Madison 15

    Munising 62, Brimley 52

    North Branch 36, Almont 25

    North Farmington 56, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 47

    Ontonagon 57, Watersmeet 30

    Otisville Lakeville 38, Byron 31

    Ovid-Elsie 30, New Lothrop 16

    Plymouth Christian 43, Plymouth 34

    Reading 30, Colon 21

    Rochester 40, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 26

    Romulus 74, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 18

    Saginaw Arthur Hill 70, Davison 52

    Saline 42, Ann Arbor Skyline 17

    South Lyon 47, Walled Lake Central 33

    South Lyon East 55, Waterford Kettering 24

    Spring Lake 48, Grant 40

    St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 59, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 8

    Stephenson 43, North Central 39

    Summerfield 52, Whiteford 31

    Three Rivers 50, Plainwell 45

    Vassar 38, Memphis 19

    Vicksburg 68, Niles 7

    Warren Fitzgerald 59, New Haven 20

    Warren Regina 33, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 25

    Wayland Union 64, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 46

    West Michigan Aviation 48, Kelloggsville 27

    White Lake Lakeland 28, Walled Lake Northern 25, OT

    Wyandotte Roosevelt 53, Southgate Anderson 18

    Yale 36, Richmond 21

    Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 58, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 52

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Calhoun Christian vs. Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy, ccd.

    Dearborn Fordson vs. Trenton, ccd.

    Detroit Cesar Chavez vs. Southfield Manoogian, ccd.

    Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. Grand River Prep, ccd.

    Niles Brandywine vs. Bronson, ccd.

    Parchment vs. Holland Black River, ccd.

    Williamston vs. Lansing Catholic, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

