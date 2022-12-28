Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 57, Jackson Lumen Christi 22
Benton Harbor 59, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 31
Escanaba 74, Gladstone 44
Flint Hamady 38, Oscoda 32
Frankenmuth 35, Battle Creek Lakeview 31
Grand Blanc 31, Clarkston 26
Grosse Pointe South 53, Ann Arbor Huron 42
Kalamazoo Central 71, St. Clair Shores South Lake 33
Lansing Catholic 60, Flint Powers 25
Macomb Dakota 70, Saginaw Arthur Hill 49
New Boston Huron 46, Gibraltar Carlson 38
Wayne Memorial 60, Detroit Cass Tech 59
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/