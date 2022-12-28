AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 57, Jackson Lumen Christi 22

Benton Harbor 59, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 31

Escanaba 74, Gladstone 44

Flint Hamady 38, Oscoda 32

Frankenmuth 35, Battle Creek Lakeview 31

Grand Blanc 31, Clarkston 26

Grosse Pointe South 53, Ann Arbor Huron 42

Kalamazoo Central 71, St. Clair Shores South Lake 33

Lansing Catholic 60, Flint Powers 25

Macomb Dakota 70, Saginaw Arthur Hill 49

New Boston Huron 46, Gibraltar Carlson 38

Wayne Memorial 60, Detroit Cass Tech 59

___

