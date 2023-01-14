Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 55, Wheaton 14
Baltimore Douglass 51, Benjamin Franklin High School 37
Bel Air 47, Patterson Mill 44
Bishop McNamara 74, Good Counsel 29
Blake 34, Northwood 30
C. Milton Wright 41, Elkton 33
Catholic, Va. 58, Riverdale Baptist 53
Century 40, South Carroll 33
Clarksburg 77, Damascus 44
Concordia Prep 82, St. John’s Catholic Prep 38
Eastern Tech 36, Catonsville 24
Forest Park 74, Digital Harbor 16
Glen Burnie 48, Crofton 26
Glenelg 57, Reservoir 44
Hammond 34, Mt. Hebron 26
Hereford 55, Dundalk 16
Howard 78, Centennial 16
Kent Island 43, Queen Annes County 31
Leonardtown 50, Thomas Stone 13
Lighthouse Baptist, Va. 33, Independent Baptist Academy 21
Linganore 64, Tuscarora 23
Long Reach 36, Wilde Lake 32
Magruder 32, Watkins Mill 25
Manchester Valley 40, Winters Mill 11
McDonough 58, Patuxent 7
Meade 43, Northeast - AA 40
Mergenthaler 41, Carver Vo-Tech 39
Montgomery Blair 30, Sherwood 27
North Hagerstown 71, South Hagerstown 54
Oakdale 63, Frederick 43
Oakland Mills 47, Atholton 43
Pallotti 62, Archbishop Spalding 41
Pasadena Chesapeake 44, Arundel 35
Pikesville 61, Patapsco 25
Poolesville 47, John F. Kennedy 33
Quince Orchard 70, Northwest - Mtg 25
Rising Sun 41, Aberdeen 37
River Hill 48, Marriotts Ridge 31
Seneca Valley 74, Gaithersburg 12
Severna Park 44, Old Mill 43
South River 51, Annapolis 36
St. Charles 75, Chopticon 20
St. Mary’s Ryken 67, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 52
Tuscarora 52, Broad Run, Va. 34
Walkersville 64, Middletown 52
Walter Johnson 62, Rockville 16
Western STES 52, Overlea 22
Westminster 45, Liberty 26
Williamsport 58, Catoctin 42
Winston Churchill 47, Bethesda 43
Wootton 54, Richard Montgomery 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bohemia Manor vs. Havre de Grace, ccd.
