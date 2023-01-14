AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 55, Wheaton 14

Baltimore Douglass 51, Benjamin Franklin High School 37

Bel Air 47, Patterson Mill 44

Bishop McNamara 74, Good Counsel 29

Blake 34, Northwood 30

C. Milton Wright 41, Elkton 33

Catholic, Va. 58, Riverdale Baptist 53

Century 40, South Carroll 33

Clarksburg 77, Damascus 44

Concordia Prep 82, St. John’s Catholic Prep 38

Eastern Tech 36, Catonsville 24

Forest Park 74, Digital Harbor 16

Glen Burnie 48, Crofton 26

Glenelg 57, Reservoir 44

Hammond 34, Mt. Hebron 26

Hereford 55, Dundalk 16

Howard 78, Centennial 16

Kent Island 43, Queen Annes County 31

Leonardtown 50, Thomas Stone 13

Lighthouse Baptist, Va. 33, Independent Baptist Academy 21

Linganore 64, Tuscarora 23

Long Reach 36, Wilde Lake 32

Magruder 32, Watkins Mill 25

Manchester Valley 40, Winters Mill 11

McDonough 58, Patuxent 7

Meade 43, Northeast - AA 40

Mergenthaler 41, Carver Vo-Tech 39

Montgomery Blair 30, Sherwood 27

ADVERTISEMENT

North Hagerstown 71, South Hagerstown 54

Oakdale 63, Frederick 43

Oakland Mills 47, Atholton 43

Pallotti 62, Archbishop Spalding 41

Pasadena Chesapeake 44, Arundel 35

Pikesville 61, Patapsco 25

Poolesville 47, John F. Kennedy 33

Quince Orchard 70, Northwest - Mtg 25

Rising Sun 41, Aberdeen 37

River Hill 48, Marriotts Ridge 31

Sports

  • NFL All-Pros: Kelce, Jefferson unanimous; 16 first-timers

  • 2022 NFL All-Pro Team Roster

  • Sean McVay decides to keep coaching, stays with LA Rams

  • Kirk leads Sony as Spieth goes from leading to a missed cut

    • Seneca Valley 74, Gaithersburg 12

    Severna Park 44, Old Mill 43

    South River 51, Annapolis 36

    St. Charles 75, Chopticon 20

    St. Mary’s Ryken 67, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 52

    Tuscarora 52, Broad Run, Va. 34

    Walkersville 64, Middletown 52

    Walter Johnson 62, Rockville 16

    Western STES 52, Overlea 22

    Westminster 45, Liberty 26

    Williamsport 58, Catoctin 42

    Winston Churchill 47, Bethesda 43

    Wootton 54, Richard Montgomery 43

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Bohemia Manor vs. Havre de Grace, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.