Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo out after 15 seasons as coach

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2018, file photo, Army head coach Jeff Monken, right, greets Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo after an NCAA college football game in Philadelphia. Army and Navy play on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, for the 123rd time, the 90th time in Philadelphia and 14th time at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo is out after 15 seasons at the helm.

The academy announced Sunday that Niumatalolo would not return — a day after the Midshipmen lost to Army in overtime and finished 4-8 for the second straight year. Niumatalolo is the winningest coach in school history at 109-83, but after going 11-2 in 2019, Navy hasn’t finished above .500 since.

“Our sincerest gratitude to Coach Ken for what has been a distinguished and impactful legacy at the Naval Academy,” athletic director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement. “Navy football flourished for many years under his leadership. He will forever be remembered for the influence he has had on the lives of those who played for him.”

Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry was named interim coach. Gladchuk is expected to speak to reporters Monday.

Niumatalolo was hired by Navy in 2008. In the Midshipmen’s first two years in the American Athletic Conference, Niumatalolo led the team to a share of an AAC West Division title in 2015 and won the AAC West title outright in 2016. Navy also shared the West Division title in 2019.

The Midshipmen have gone just 11-23 over the last three seasons and have had one winning season over the last five years. Navy is a combined 4-10 against the other two service academies over the last seven years.

“The Naval Academy will now move forward with continued high ambitions and embrace a new era of reaffirmed expectations for Navy football and our midshipmen,” Gladchuk said.

