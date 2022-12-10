Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antigo 55, Medford Area 49
Appleton East 73, Appleton West 61
Aquinas 64, La Crosse Central 32
Assumption 72, Chequamegon 8
Athens 58, Stratford 36
Augusta 57, Whitehall 38
Baldwin-Woodville 45, Ellsworth 36
Beaver Dam 49, DeForest 46
Belmont 73, Benton 30
Bloomer 52, Regis 45
Brookfield Central 52, West Allis Nathan Hale 43
Brookfield East 75, Germantown 49
Butternut 45, Lac Courte Oreilles 34
Cadott 60, Osseo-Fairchild 54
Catholic Memorial 68, Oconomowoc 54
Cedarburg 62, Grafton 61
Clear Lake 48, Northwood 14
Clinton 56, Turner 38
Colfax 47, Durand 39
Columbus 65, Marshall 52
Columbus Catholic 50, Owen-Withee 39
Cornell 68, Bruce 29
D.C. Everest 55, Wausau East 33
Deerfield 54, Belleville 52
Denmark 52, Little Chute 34
Drummond 50, Hurley 45
Eau Claire Memorial 65, Rice Lake 48
Edgerton 60, East Troy 29
Elk Mound 64, Mondovi 32
Elmwood/Plum City 65, Glenwood City 9
Faith Christian 51, Quad Cities, Ill. 31
Fox Valley Lutheran 69, Clintonville 24
Frederic 25, Luck 14
Freedom 68, Waupaca 18
Grantsburg 61, Webster 38
Greenwood 43, Spencer 40
Hartford Union 70, Nicolet 44
Homestead 84, West Bend East 39
Howards Grove 49, Random Lake 38
Hudson 67, River Falls 45
Kaukauna 59, Oshkosh West 45
Kenosha Bradford 81, Racine Case 22
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53, Catholic Central 26
Kettle Moraine 64, Arrowhead 52
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 55, Kewaskum 52
Kimberly 72, Fond du Lac 55
Kohler 54, Sheboygan Christian 44
La Crosse Logan 54, Sparta 42
Laconia 62, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 51
Lake Holcombe 68, Winter 59
Lakeland 71, Ladysmith 37
Loyal 41, Colby 28
Marathon 63, Rib Lake 36
Marinette 47, Oconto Falls 31
Marshfield 63, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 30
Mayville 56, Campbellsport 39
McDonell Central 51, Fall Creek 32
McFarland 85, Evansville 37
Mellen 44, Washburn 37
Melrose-Mindoro 52, Eleva-Strum 31
Menomonee Falls 71, Hamilton 61
Menomonie 61, New Richmond 41
Mishicot 71, Manitowoc Lutheran 49
Mosinee 65, Tomahawk 20
Muskego 51, Mukwonago 40
Neenah 64, Appleton North 32
New London 64, Green Bay East 17
Newman Catholic 34, Abbotsford 32
Oak Creek 92, Racine Horlick 20
Omro 71, North Fond du Lac 59
Onalaska 58, Holmen 54
Oostburg 73, Cedar Grove-Belgium 41
Phillips 57, Auburndale 55
Reedsville 53, Hilbert 40
Rhinelander 77, Northland Pines 36
Ripon 44, Winneconne 43
Saint Francis 35, SWCHA 25
Shullsburg 41, Potosi/Cassville 30
Slinger 81, Port Washington 55
Somerset 53, Saint Croix Central 32
South Shore 70, Mercer 33
Spring Valley 44, Boyceville 38
St. Marys Springs 63, Lomira 48
Stanley-Boyd 65, Thorp 44
University School of Milwaukee 66, Brookfield Academy 60
Watertown 53, Waunakee 44
Waukesha North 52, Waukesha South 36
Waupun 44, Berlin 23
Wausau West 56, Merrill 43
Wautoma 68, Princeton/Green Lake 26
Wauwatosa West 48, Wauwatosa East 37
West De Pere 67, Xavier 63
Westfield Area 72, Lodi 26
Whitefish Bay 70, West Bend West 64
Whitewater 43, Jefferson 36
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Bonduel 49
Wrightstown 64, Luxemburg-Casco 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/