AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antigo 55, Medford Area 49

Appleton East 73, Appleton West 61

Aquinas 64, La Crosse Central 32

Assumption 72, Chequamegon 8

Athens 58, Stratford 36

Augusta 57, Whitehall 38

Baldwin-Woodville 45, Ellsworth 36

Beaver Dam 49, DeForest 46

Belmont 73, Benton 30

Bloomer 52, Regis 45

Brookfield Central 52, West Allis Nathan Hale 43

Brookfield East 75, Germantown 49

Butternut 45, Lac Courte Oreilles 34

Cadott 60, Osseo-Fairchild 54

Catholic Memorial 68, Oconomowoc 54

Cedarburg 62, Grafton 61

Clear Lake 48, Northwood 14

Clinton 56, Turner 38

Colfax 47, Durand 39

Columbus 65, Marshall 52

Columbus Catholic 50, Owen-Withee 39

Cornell 68, Bruce 29

D.C. Everest 55, Wausau East 33

Deerfield 54, Belleville 52

Denmark 52, Little Chute 34

Drummond 50, Hurley 45

Eau Claire Memorial 65, Rice Lake 48

Edgerton 60, East Troy 29

Elk Mound 64, Mondovi 32

Elmwood/Plum City 65, Glenwood City 9

Faith Christian 51, Quad Cities, Ill. 31

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox Valley Lutheran 69, Clintonville 24

Frederic 25, Luck 14

Freedom 68, Waupaca 18

Grantsburg 61, Webster 38

Greenwood 43, Spencer 40

Hartford Union 70, Nicolet 44

Homestead 84, West Bend East 39

Howards Grove 49, Random Lake 38

Hudson 67, River Falls 45

Kaukauna 59, Oshkosh West 45

Kenosha Bradford 81, Racine Case 22

Sports

  • Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

  • Messi, Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties at World Cup

  • Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals

  • Griner in ‘good spirits’ in US after Russian prisoner swap

    • Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53, Catholic Central 26

    Kettle Moraine 64, Arrowhead 52

    Kettle Moraine Lutheran 55, Kewaskum 52

    Kimberly 72, Fond du Lac 55

    Kohler 54, Sheboygan Christian 44

    La Crosse Logan 54, Sparta 42

    Laconia 62, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 51

    Lake Holcombe 68, Winter 59

    Lakeland 71, Ladysmith 37

    Loyal 41, Colby 28

    Marathon 63, Rib Lake 36

    Marinette 47, Oconto Falls 31

    Marshfield 63, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 30

    Mayville 56, Campbellsport 39

    McDonell Central 51, Fall Creek 32

    McFarland 85, Evansville 37

    Mellen 44, Washburn 37

    Melrose-Mindoro 52, Eleva-Strum 31

    Menomonee Falls 71, Hamilton 61

    Menomonie 61, New Richmond 41

    Mishicot 71, Manitowoc Lutheran 49

    Mosinee 65, Tomahawk 20

    Muskego 51, Mukwonago 40

    Neenah 64, Appleton North 32

    New London 64, Green Bay East 17

    Newman Catholic 34, Abbotsford 32

    Oak Creek 92, Racine Horlick 20

    Omro 71, North Fond du Lac 59

    Onalaska 58, Holmen 54

    Oostburg 73, Cedar Grove-Belgium 41

    Phillips 57, Auburndale 55

    Reedsville 53, Hilbert 40

    Rhinelander 77, Northland Pines 36

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ripon 44, Winneconne 43

    Saint Francis 35, SWCHA 25

    Shullsburg 41, Potosi/Cassville 30

    Slinger 81, Port Washington 55

    Somerset 53, Saint Croix Central 32

    South Shore 70, Mercer 33

    Spring Valley 44, Boyceville 38

    St. Marys Springs 63, Lomira 48

    Stanley-Boyd 65, Thorp 44

    University School of Milwaukee 66, Brookfield Academy 60

    Watertown 53, Waunakee 44

    Waukesha North 52, Waukesha South 36

    Waupun 44, Berlin 23

    Wausau West 56, Merrill 43

    Wautoma 68, Princeton/Green Lake 26

    Wauwatosa West 48, Wauwatosa East 37

    West De Pere 67, Xavier 63

    Westfield Area 72, Lodi 26

    Whitefish Bay 70, West Bend West 64

    Whitewater 43, Jefferson 36

    Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Bonduel 49

    Wrightstown 64, Luxemburg-Casco 53

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.